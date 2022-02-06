Each state's most popular romantic movie reveled

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Valentine's day is right around the corner, which means it's time to dust off those old DVDs or rent a classic romantic movie.

So, Zippa investigated which romantic movie is most popular in every state using data from Google Trends. The site compiled a list of the top 10 most popular romance movies based on their domestic box office revenue and notoriety.

In no particular order, the top 10 romantic movies in the U.S. includes Casablanca, The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, West Side Story, Her, Annie Hall, Gone With The Wind, Before Sunrise, Titanic, and The Notebook.

Then, the company used Google Trends to figure out which states had been searching for a particular romance movie the most in 2022.

But what romantic movie do Californians like the best?

“Her” is the top pick.

Zippa

The 2013 film starring Joaquin Phoenix follows a story of a lonely writer who develops an unlikely relationship with an operating system designed to meet his every need, according to IMBD.

South Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Nevada are also on board for falling in love with robots as the sci-fi romance movie ranks #1 with movie watchers.

Zippia’s findings showed that overall, “Casablanca,” “Gone with the Wind,” and “Her” are the most popular films.

To check out the study, visit zippa.com.