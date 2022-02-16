Disney to launch 'Storyliving' residential communities

(KGTV) – Disney is looking to expand its magic and imagination into neighborhoods.

The Walt Disney Company announced the launch of “Storyliving by Disney,” a residential community project that will be built with Disney fans in mind.

In a press release, the company said of Storyliving: "These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives — all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks."

Disney’s first Storyliving community -- called Cotino -- is set to be built in Rancho Mirage, located in the Greater Palm Springs area.

Cotino will include single-family homes and condominiums, and a section dedicated to residents 55 years of age and older. The community will also have space for a hotel and areas for dining, retail, and entertainment. Cotino’s highlight is likely the 24-acre lagoon that can be used for beach and water activities.

The company said they are looking at other locations across the U.S. for future Storyliving communities.