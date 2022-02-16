Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Disney to launch 'Storyliving' residential communities

items.[0].image.alt
The Walt Disney Company
Artist rendering of Cotino community
disney_storyliving_cotino.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 14:12:40-05

(KGTV) – Disney is looking to expand its magic and imagination into neighborhoods.

The Walt Disney Company announced the launch of “Storyliving by Disney,” a residential community project that will be built with Disney fans in mind.

In a press release, the company said of Storyliving: "These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives — all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks."

Disney’s first Storyliving community -- called Cotino -- is set to be built in Rancho Mirage, located in the Greater Palm Springs area.

Cotino will include single-family homes and condominiums, and a section dedicated to residents 55 years of age and older. The community will also have space for a hotel and areas for dining, retail, and entertainment. Cotino’s highlight is likely the 24-acre lagoon that can be used for beach and water activities.

The company said they are looking at other locations across the U.S. for future Storyliving communities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER