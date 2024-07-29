San Diego's Comic-Con to conclude Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Comic-Con International will come to a close Sunday, capping off several days of comics, shows, movies, games, activities and everything else pop culture.

The convention produced some big news about the next two "Avengers" movies during Saturday's "Deadpool & Wolverine" panel featuring surprise guests Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr.

Downey is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom, in the Russo Brothers' "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Ford is slated to make an appearance in one of the upcoming movies as well.

Downey appeared on the panel wearing Doctor Doom's iconic mask and green cloak. The Russo Brothers are responsible for delivering some of the biggest blockbusters in the history of the MCU, including '"Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

"New mask, same task," Downey told the cheering crowd after removing his mask. "What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters."

For those who want a break from the crowded convention center, events will continue outside as well on Sunday.

The San Diego Natural History Museum will host San Diego Comic-Con BioBlitz from noon to 4 p.m., a "Dungeons and Dragons"-themed adventure where attendees of all ages can "explore the biodiversity of Balboa Park" at the Zoro Garden through this interactive event that combines science and fantasy. Zoro Garden, Balboa Park.

The IDEA Lab on the fourth floor of the San Diego Public Library's central branch, 330 Park Blvd., will again offer a cosplay repair station with solutions to any costume problems. Cosplayers with a missing button, broken strap or last-minute addition can use the lab's sewing machines, 3D printers, laser cutters and other materials to fix their costumes for free. The IDEA Lab is open Sunday between 1 and 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Comic-Con 2024 is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees over its four-day run, generating a regional impact of more than $160 million, which includes both direct and indirect spending by visitors.

In 2022, Comic-Con welcomed more than 135,000 attendees and generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for San Diego, according to city documents.

Getting to the Convention Center can be easier said than done. Parking can be expensive and frustrating.

Trolley lines will run increased service throughout the convention. One caveat to cosplayers: No weapons -- real or simulated -- are allowed on MTS transportation.

Convention visitors using MTS Trolleys and buses can get discounted two-, three-, four-, and five-day transit passes in the PRONTO mobile app starting at $10.

Comic-Con attendees using NCTD's COASTER service can ride for five days and pay for three with the COASTER 5-pack.

Additionally, both MTS and the North County Transit District just last week added a contactless payment option, meaning no Pronto card is necessary.

San Diego's police and fire-rescue departments have committed additional resources to ensure the safety of visitors both inside and outside of the Convention Center, officials said.

Harbor Drive between First Avenue and Park Boulevard will be temporarily closed through Sunday to allow for a safe pedestrian environment.