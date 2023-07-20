Watch Now
EntertainmentComic Con

PHOTOS: Cosplayers convene at Comic-Con 2023

From Super Mario, to Indiana Jones, Predator and more, just about any character you can imagine from the world of pop culture could be roaming the streets of San Diego. Take a look at some of our favorite costumes we stumbled upon at the 2023 edition of Comic-Con.

image5.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News image7.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News image3.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News image2.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News image1.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News image6.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News image4.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News starlight.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News gi joe.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News riddler.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News idk who.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News another.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News image0.jpeg Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News

