PHOTOS: Cosplayers convene at Comic-Con 2023
From Super Mario, to Indiana Jones, Predator and more, just about any character you can imagine from the world of pop culture could be roaming the streets of San Diego. Take a look at some of our favorite costumes we stumbled upon at the 2023 edition of Comic-Con.
Cosplayers in and around the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2023.Photo by: Jermaine Ong — ABC 10News