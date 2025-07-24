Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentComic Con

PHOTOS: Cavalcade of cosplayers congregates at Comic-Con 2025

Comic-Con is back, so cosplayers are invading the convention center and downtown San Diego! See all the best costumes as fans do their best impersonations from across the multiverse.

ava and mermaid man.jpg Mermaid Man, Barnacle Boy and Man Ray from Spongebob speak to ABC 10News reporter Ava Kershner.Photo by: Phil Kraft deadpool at comic con 2025.jpg Deadpool at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft stormtroopah.jpg A stormtrooper cosplayer nearby the Gaslamp Quarter sign in downtown San Diego on the first day of Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft boombox guy.jpg A cosplayer with a boombox head at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft cosplay3.jpg Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft cosplayy.jpg Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft stormtrooper comic-con 2025.jpg Stormtrooper inside the convention center for day one of Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft gandalf at comic-con Gandalf the Grey at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft pirate cosplay.jpg Pirate cosplayers posing in front of the convention center at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 24, 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft boba fett comic-con.jpg Boba Fett on the convention center floor at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft Roz from Monsters Inc. Cosplayer dressed as Roz from Monsters Inc. at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft cosplay1.jpg Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft minecraft cos.jpg Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft cosplay4.jpg Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft genie.jpg Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft lego convention.jpg Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Photo by: Phil Kraft bloody.jpg Cosplayer in what appears to be a Bloodborne-inspired outfit.Photo by: Phil Kraft bloodborne.jpg Cosplayer in what appears to be a Bloodborne-inspired outfit.Photo by: Phil Kraft

PHOTOS: Cavalcade of cosplayers congregates at Comic-Con 2025

close-gallery
  • ava and mermaid man.jpg
  • deadpool at comic con 2025.jpg
  • stormtroopah.jpg
  • boombox guy.jpg
  • cosplay3.jpg
  • cosplayy.jpg
  • stormtrooper comic-con 2025.jpg
  • gandalf at comic-con
  • pirate cosplay.jpg
  • boba fett comic-con.jpg
  • Roz from Monsters Inc.
  • cosplay1.jpg
  • minecraft cos.jpg
  • cosplay4.jpg
  • genie.jpg
  • lego convention.jpg
  • bloody.jpg
  • bloodborne.jpg

Share

Mermaid Man, Barnacle Boy and Man Ray from Spongebob speak to ABC 10News reporter Ava Kershner.Phil Kraft
Deadpool at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
A stormtrooper cosplayer nearby the Gaslamp Quarter sign in downtown San Diego on the first day of Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
A cosplayer with a boombox head at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Stormtrooper inside the convention center for day one of Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Gandalf the Grey at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Pirate cosplayers posing in front of the convention center at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 24, 2025.Phil Kraft
Boba Fett on the convention center floor at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayer dressed as Roz from Monsters Inc. at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayers at Comic-Con 2025.Phil Kraft
Cosplayer in what appears to be a Bloodborne-inspired outfit.Phil Kraft
Cosplayer in what appears to be a Bloodborne-inspired outfit.Phil Kraft
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next