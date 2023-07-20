Watch Now
GALLERY: Offsite experiences during Comic-Con 2023

The Convention Center floor isn't the only place bustling with activity during Comic-Con 2023! Check out some of the awesome visuals from the various immersive experiences in downtown San Diego, brought to you by the likes of Hulu, FX, AMC and other major players in media.

hulu.jpeg Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1815.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News future2.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News future3.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News futurama.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1813.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News animayhem.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1913.JPEG The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1908.JPEG The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1905.JPEG The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1899.JPEG AMC's Street of Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1897.JPEG AMC's Street of Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1901.JPEG AMC's Street of Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1892.JPEG AMC's Street of Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1898.JPEG AMC's Street of Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1902.JPEG AMC's Street of Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1802.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1814.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1801.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1883.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1882.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1800.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1799.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1886.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1879.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1880.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1865.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1862.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1863.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1852.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1854.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1858.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1856.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News archer fx.JPEG Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1911.JPEG The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1910.JPEG The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News IMG_1909.JPEG The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News

