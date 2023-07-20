GALLERY: Offsite experiences during Comic-Con 2023
The Convention Center floor isn't the only place bustling with activity during Comic-Con 2023! Check out some of the awesome visuals from the various immersive experiences in downtown San Diego, brought to you by the likes of Hulu, FX, AMC and other major players in media.
Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News
AMC's Street of Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News AMC's Street of Immortality inspired by the New Orleans setting from the show "Interview with the Vampire."Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News Various offsite experiences around downtown San Diego's Convention Center during the first day of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News The Interactive Zone at Petco Park during Day One of Comic Con, July 20, 2023.Photo by: Zac Self — ABC 10News