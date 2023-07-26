Watch Now
Crunchyroll brings anime fitness challenge to downtown San Diego for Comic-Con

Posted at 4:55 PM, Jul 26, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — During Comic-Con weekend, one of the top anime streaming website organized a special workout to get attendees warmed up for the convention.

ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen went to Hardcore Fitness to check out the "training arc" Crunchyroll prepared.

The streaming service teamed up with fitness trainer Charles Thorpe, who prepared workouts to show folks how to fight like an anime character.

Two-hundred people signed up for the classes.

