Watch
EntertainmentComic Con

Actions

Comic-Con Museum to induct Wonder Woman into its Character Fall of Fame

items.[0].image.alt
Clay Enos/AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984." The superhero sequel earned an estimated $38.5 million in ticket sales from international theaters, Warner Bros. said Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
Film-Box Office-Wonder Woman 1984
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 13:29:16-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — In celebration of Wonder Woman's "incredible impact" on popular culture over her 80 years, the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park will Thursday induct The DC Comics character into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.

The virtual event will go live on Youtube.com/watch?v=fatuWrhAJggon at 4 p.m.

"The virtual event will be chock-full of all the things that make Wonder Woman the fan-favorite icon she is," said David Glanzer, spokesman for San Diego Comic Convention, the parent organization of the Comic-Con Museum. "The induction is also a celebration featuring some very special guests, a look at her history and some wonderfully emotional remembrances."

Wonder Woman joins past inductees, the caped crusader of justice -- Batman -- and the beloved ghost-gobbling icon, PAC-MAN.

"Wonder Woman is one of the most enduring feminist icons in fiction, who has paved the way for countless others that have followed in her Amazonian footsteps," a museum statement read.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!