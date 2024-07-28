Comic-Con draws thousands to Gaslamp District on Day 3

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Day 3 of Comic-Con continued to welcome thousands of people from all over the world to the Gaslamp District. For some convention goers, it's a return to the convention, while for others, like the father-son duo Lester and Layton Brown, it’s their first time.

"This is like a dream come true," Lester said. "Took 50 years for me. Took 22 years for him to get here".

At Comic-Con, many of the shows and characters revisit many people's childhood. It's a place where everyone can embrace their inner child and join in the fun.

"Everyone is here to have a fun time," Layton said. "Everyone has their own little niche thing that they love here but they all come here and make it a really fun time for everyone".

Many people with a badge make their way to the Gaslamp District to enjoy the free activities outside the convention.

"It’s awesome," said San Diego resident Britney Hill. "You get to walk around, see people dressed up. The kids think it’s amazing, so you don’t have to go inside to have fun".

Hill and her family just moved to San Diego from Houston.

Comic-Con is one of the first things they've done together in their new city. Her son, Atley, isn’t a fan of any particular show, movie, or character, but he’s thrilled by the experience.

"Just seeing people, like everything around you get to do so much. It’s just a really cool experience," Atley said.

With so much to do, see, and share, Comic-Con has become more than just a convention—it's a community.