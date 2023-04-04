Comedian Jo Koy coming to San Diego as part of 2023 world tour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Popular comedian Jo Koy is returning to San Diego later this year as part of his world tour.

The 2023 Jo Koy World Tour, which is already underway, includes a Nov. 4 show at Pechanga Arena in the Midway Disrict.

Tickets for the San Diego stop, as well as other upcoming shows around the U.S., begin with a pre-sale on April 5 at 12 p.m.

General ticket sales start at 12 p.m. on April 6.

Per the comedian’s PR team: “Ticket prices will range from $45.50 to $84.50 and will be available to purchase at AXS.com.”

Other California stops on the Jo Koy tour include Sacramento (May 6-7) and San Jose (May 13).

The 51-year-old has established himself as one of the most popular funnymen in the world, with several Netflix and Comedy Central specials.

During his 2019 stop in San Diego, Jo Koy sold out five shows at the San Diego Civic Theatre, the most consecutive sold-out shows for a comedian.