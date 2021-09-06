Comedian Fuquan Johnson among 3 dead in apparent drug overdose in Venice home

VENICE, Calif. (CNS) - Comedian and model Kate Quigley texted a friend she is "Ok" after reportedly taking cocaine laced with fentanyl at a home in Venice where comedian Fuquan Johnson and two other people died.

Quigley's friend and fellow comedian Brian Redban on Sunday posted on his Instagram account a text message from Quigley that read: "I'm alive. I'm not great. But im. Ok."

He asked people to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny."

Quigley had been hospitalized in critical condition, according to multiple reports.

Redban also posted a request from Quigley's medical team that people "refrain from calling or showing up at the hospital. They have been inundated with requests for information on her status which they legally can't share with anyone other than designated parties."

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:04 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 200 block of Carroll Canal, where three people were pronounced dead at the scene and another person was rushed to an area hospital, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The three fatalities were later identified as Johnson, 43, of North Hollywood; Natalie Williamson, 33, of Los Angeles; and Enrico Colangeli, 48, of Medford, Massachusetts, according to the Los Angeles County coroners' office.

Johnson was a standup comedian and writer for "Comedy Parlour Live."

"I love you Fuquan Lateef Johnson! #FuFacts RIP," actor and director Damien Dante Wayans tweeted Sunday.

Quigley has hosted Playboy TVs "Undercover" and the 2016 AVN Awards, and formerly dated singer Darius Rucker, the former lead vocalist for Hootie and the Blowfish.

TMZ, which first reported the story, said Quigley lived next to the residence that was the location of the 911 call, and all the victims appeared to have ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl -- a powerful painkiller blamed for millions of overdose deaths across the United States over the last several years.

Autopsies will be conducted on all three victims.