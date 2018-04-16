ACM Awards: Follow who is winning big and taking home a trophy

Keep track of the latest wins from the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Song of the Year: "Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert

Lambert's reaction: "Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me"

