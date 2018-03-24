'Chicago Fire,' 'Prison Break' actress dies at age 49

A television actor who portrayed an assistant to a fire chief on "Chicago Fire" fell ill at home and later died at the hospital.

DuShon Monique Brown died today, possibly after a cardiac episode, according to entertainment news websites TMZ.com. She was 49 years old. 

An autopsy is pending.

Brown is a Chicago native and had been on the show since 2012. She was also on the television show "Prison Break" from 2005-2007, TMZ says.

Brown leaves behind one child, a daughter.

