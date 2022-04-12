Watch
Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean win big at CMT Music Awards

Mark Humphrey/AP
Jason Aldean, left, and Carrie Underwood accept the award for video of the year for "If I Didn't Love You" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Posted at 9:14 PM, Apr 11, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners at the CMT music awards.

Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year Monday night for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” on the show from Nashville, Tennessee that uses fan votes to honor the best in country music videos.

The Judds reunited on the show for their first major awards show performance in more than two decades. They were joined by a gospel choir in the performance that was pre-recorded outside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Miranda Lambert won her eighth CMT award, for female video of the year, for “If I Was a Cowboy,” which she also performed.

Cody Johnson won male video of the year for ”′Til You Can’t.”

Kelsea Ballerini, who was scheduled to co-host the show with Anthony Mackie before testing positive for COVID-19, hosted segments of the show from home and moved her performance to her backyard.

Later in the show, Ballerini performed from her backyard, singing her new single “Heartfirst” alone with a white guitar while standing on the grass with images of her band projected on to a curtain hung behind her.

