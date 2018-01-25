SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Broadway San Diego has announced its 2018-2019 season featuring vintage and contemporary classics like Disney's Aladdin, Wicked, and Cats.

Seven show season packages are available, with prices starting at $238.

The list includes:

Waitress

Hello, Dolly!

Disney’s Aladdin

Cats

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Fiddler on the Roof

Miss Saigon

Beautiful

The Book of Mormon

Wicked

“We truly have something for everyone, from family favorites to heart-breaking love stories,” said Joe Kobryner, Vice President of Broadway/San Diego

If you're an SDCCU debit and/or credit cardholder, you can receive a discount on your purchase with a promotional code.

Our NEW 2018-2019 Season is Announced.

Check out our digital brochure here: https://t.co/e6l7Ic0Vqb pic.twitter.com/qjFWjLZc57 — Broadway/SanDiego (@BroadwaySD) January 24, 2018

