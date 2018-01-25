Partly Cloudy
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Broadway San Diego has announced its 2018-2019 season featuring vintage and contemporary classics like Disney's Aladdin, Wicked, and Cats.
Seven show season packages are available, with prices starting at $238.
The list includes:
“We truly have something for everyone, from family favorites to heart-breaking love stories,” said Joe Kobryner, Vice President of Broadway/San Diego
If you're an SDCCU debit and/or credit cardholder, you can receive a discount on your purchase with a promotional code.
Our NEW 2018-2019 Season is Announced.
