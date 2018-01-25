Broadway musicals will be performed in 2018

Kevin Beckman
11:57 AM, Jan 25, 2018
2 hours ago
Broadway San Diego

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Joan Marcus
Broadway San Diego

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, the US tour, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin, opening night April 19 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, starring: Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Anthony Murphy (Genie), Isabelle McCalla (Jasmine), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Mike Longo (Kassim), Philippe Arroyo (Omar), Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Reggie de Leon (Iago) and JC Montgomery (Sultan) directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

Deen van Meer
Broadway San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Broadway San Diego has announced its 2018-2019 season featuring vintage and contemporary classics like Disney's Aladdin, Wicked, and Cats.

Seven show season packages are available, with prices starting at $238.

The list includes:

  • Waitress
  • Hello, Dolly!
  • Disney’s Aladdin
  • Cats
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • Miss Saigon
  • Beautiful
  • The Book of Mormon
  • Wicked

“We truly have something for everyone, from family favorites to heart-breaking love stories,” said Joe Kobryner, Vice President of Broadway/San Diego 

RELATED: High demand for Hamilton tickets

If you're an SDCCU debit and/or credit cardholder, you can receive a discount on your purchase with a promotional code.

For a list of upcoming events click here.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top