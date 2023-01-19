Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage launches bid for Congress

Ben Savage
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ben Savage arrives at night one of the Television Academy's 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Ben Savage
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 10:41:16-05

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Actor Ben Savage, who gained fame in the 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," is making a bid for Congress.

According to papers filed Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, Savage -- a Democrat -- is vying for the 30th District seat currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank. Schiff is expected to run for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, although she has not yet made any formal announcement about her future.

Savage, 42, made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year.

He is the brother of actor/director Fred Savage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!