'Blonde' leads the way in Razzie Awards nominations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - On the eve of the highly coveted Oscar nominations being announced, the lowly coveted 2022 Golden Raspberry Award nods were revealed Monday -- with "Blonde" garnering a leading eight "worst" noms, and "Good Mourning" hauling in an only slightly less inglorious seven.

"Winners" of the 43rd Razzies will be announced on March 11, a day before the 95th Academy Awards ceremonies.

"Blonde" captured Razzie nominations for worst picture, along with two "worst" noms for supporting actor; two for screen couples; and one each for director, screenplay and remake, according to the Golden Raspberry Foundation, which presents the Razzies.

"Called a 'biopic that's not a biopic,' by its makers, it 'explores' the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe ... by continuing to exploit her posthumously," Razzie organizers said.

"Blonde's" Andrew Dominik drew a double ding for director and screenplay -- and also got a nod for worst screen couple, along with "his issues with women."

"Good Mourning" -- described as "a laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes" -- drew "worst" nominations for picture, actor, director, screenplay, screen couple and two for supporting actor.

Colson Baker, a/k/a Machine Gun Kelly, has four chances to take home a Razzie for his work on "Good Mourning" -- a solo nod for worst actor and shared nominations with co-director and co-writer Mod Sun for worst director, worst screenplay and worst screen couple.

Next with six nominations is -- no lie -- "Disney's Pinocchio," described as "wholly unnecessary (and oddly creepy)." It took nods for worst picture, actor, supporting actress, remake, director and screenplay.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names also landed on the 2022 Dishonor Roll, including Sylvester Stallone (worst actor for "Samaritan") and Tom Hanks (worst supporting actor for his "latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise critically acclaimed `Elvis."')

Here's a complete list of the 2022 Razzie nominations:

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (voice only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney's Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE / RIPOFF / SEQUEL

Blonde

Both 365 Days Sequels -- 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney's Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (voice only) / Disney's Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (cameo role) / Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both real life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks & his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent) / Elvis

Andrew Dominik & his issues with women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days sequels (both released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney's Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY