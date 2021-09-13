Bieber wins artist of the year at star-packed MTV VMAs

“Bieber fever” has made its presence felt at a star-studded 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Justin Bieber has already won two awards — including artist of the year — on Sunday night.

The pop singer showed appreciation for the awards being in-person and thanked his wife, Hailey Bieber, for supporting him.

Madonna kicked off the award by paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary before tossing it to Bieber, who rappelled from the ceiling of the Barclays Center and performed “Stay” with The Kid LAROI then his song “Ghost.”

Performances have included Lil Nas X, Chloe, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat — who served as the show’s host.