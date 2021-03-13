Beyoncé “opted not to perform” at Grammys 2021, despite leading nominations

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) -- Beyonce will carry a leading nine nominations into Sunday's pandemic-delayed presentation of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, including record and song of the year nods for "Black Parade," while Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift each have six nominations.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Grammys producer Ben Winston – who is working on the show for the first time – said Beyoncé had chosen not to perform as part of the ceremony.

“It’s unfortunate because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy,” he said. “We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”

Beyonce was left out of the other top Grammy category of album of the year. Nominees for that honor are Jhene Aiko for "Chilombo," Black Pumas for "Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)," Coldplay for "Everyday Life," Jacob Collier for "Djesse Vol. 3," Haim for "Women in Music Pt. III," Dua Lipa for "Future Nostalgia," Post Malone for "Hollywood's Bleeding" and Taylor Swift for "Folklore."

Billie Eilish, who swept the top four Grammy categories last year -- album, record and song of the year and best new artist -- is back in the song and record categories for her hit "Everything I Wanted."

Vying for best new artist are Ingrid Andress, Pheobe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Grammys were originally scheduled to be presented Jan. 31 at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, but the event was pushed back due to surging COVID-19 cases in the county. The Recording Academy reset the date for March 14.

The Grammys also ran into more conflict surrounding this year's show when it failed to give any nominations to singer The Weeknd, despite having one of the biggest hit albums of the past year, "After Hours." The singer released a statement Thursday blasting the Grammys and the Recording Academy, accusing it of maintaining "secret committees" that taint the nominations process and saying he would no longer allow his record label to submit his work for Grammy consideration in the future.

After the nominations were announced, he said the Grammys were "corrupt" and owed "transparency" to fans and the recording industry.

The Grammys will be hosted by "The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah and based at Staples Center, although much of the event will be virtual. The show will feature the usual array of performances, including Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTX, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Roddy Cicch and Taylor Swift.

The ceremony will also pay tribute to independent music venues that have been severely impacted by the pandemic, with workers such as bartenders and box office managers at clubs such as The Troubadour, The Hotel Cafe and New York's Apollo Theater serving as presenters.

