Beyonce and Jay-Z to bring OTR II tour to San Diego's SDCCU stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Beyonce and Jay-Z announced Monday their stadium tour, which will include a stop in San Diego.

The celebrity couple’s 2018 tour is called “OTR II” and starts June 6 in Cardiff, UK. OTR II reaches the United States in July.

The San Diego show will take place September 27 at SDCCU stadium in Mission Valley. Tickets go on sale March 19.

Other southwestern U.S. shows include Phoenix on Sept. 19, Los Angeles on Sept. 22, and Santa Clara on Sept. 29.

