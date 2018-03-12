Beyonce and Jay-Z to bring OTR II tour to San Diego's SDCCU stadium

Allison Horn
10:55 AM, Mar 12, 2018
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Beyonce and and Jay Z perform on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. With less than a week to go until election day, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Beyonce and Jay-Z announced Monday their stadium tour, which will include a stop in San Diego.

The celebrity couple’s 2018 tour is called “OTR II” and starts June 6 in Cardiff, UK. OTR II reaches the United States in July.

The San Diego show will take place September 27 at SDCCU stadium in Mission Valley. Tickets go on sale March 19.

Other southwestern U.S. shows include Phoenix on Sept. 19, Los Angeles on Sept. 22, and Santa Clara on Sept. 29.

For complete tour and ticket information, click HERE.

 

