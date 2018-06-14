Kitten survives sprint across freeway in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - The Los Angeles freeways can be dangerous for even the most experienced driver, much less a tiny kitten.

Dash cam video recorded by off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Minh Dinh shows the kitten Sunday on the 60 freeway in Diamond Bar.

The kitten ran from the center divider to the right shoulder. After the lieutenant pulled over, he saw Good Samaritan Cathy Chang trying to help the kitten, which had climbed into her engine and become wedged next to the front grill.

The lieutenant freed the kitten using a jack to unscrew the bottom panel.

Chang volunteers at Ontario Rescue for animals in Montclair, where the kitten is now staying.