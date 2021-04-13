ArcLight Cinemas, Pacific Theaters to close for good

(AP) -- Hollywood's theatrical business may be slowly rebounding but for some exhibitors the last year has been catastrophic.

Pacific Theaters, which operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters and the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, said Monday that it will not be reopening.

Pacific Theaters also operates the multiplexes at The Grove and The Americana shopping malls in the Los Angeles area. Los Angeles County recently expanded capacity for indoor moviegoing to 50% after more than a year of being closed.

The ArcLight theaters were a favorite of many entertainment industry professionals and celebrities, with locations throughout Southern California.

The ArcLight Cinemas location at Westfield UTC in La Jolla is included in the closures.

Pacific Theaters issued the following statement on their website:

After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations.

This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.

To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers.

To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.