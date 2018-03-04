Alec Baldwin's new talk show preview airs Sunday night on ABC following Oscars

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A preview of an hourlong talk show hosted by Alec Baldwin featuring one-on-one conversations with leading figures from American pop culture will air at 10 p.m. Sunday evening on ABC following the Oscars.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kate McKinnon will be the guests.

Seinfeld will discuss "the state of comedy in the current social and political climate and his life before and after `Seinfeld,"' according to ABC.

McKinnon will discuss "Saturday Night Live," her early childhood performances that borrowed from scandalous headlines and the cast of characters that have made her a household name.

Eight additional episodes of "Sundays with Alec Baldwin" will air later this year, ABC announced.

"Alec's intellect, wit and wealth of life experience afford him a voice and perspective we haven't seen before in this format," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said.

"When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special that we couldn't wait to share."

The series will similar to the "Here's The Thing" podcasts Baldwin began hosting in 2011 for the New York City public radio station WNYC.

"I'm excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field," Baldwin said. "I've enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera."