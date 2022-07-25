Watch Now
Actor Jason Momoa left unhurt after head-on crash with motorcycle in Topanga

<p>SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Jason Momoa speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 21:58:38-04

TOPANGA, Calif. (CNS) - Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash with a motorcycle Sunday in Topanga.

The crash happened on Old Topanga Road in Topanga around 10:55 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana was riding his Honda motorcycle west on the road when his bike suddenly crossed the double-yellow line and ran directly into Momoa's 1970 Oldsmobile.

Avagimyan was ejected from his bike. He was later transported to Northridge Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said. The 42-year-old actor was not injured in the collision and remained at the scene of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

Momoa has had roles in such movies as Conan the Barbarian, Justice League, Aquaman, and Dune.

