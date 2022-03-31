Watch
Actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple

Ezra Miller
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Ezra Miller, a cast member in "Justice League," poses at the premiere of the film at the Dolby Theatre on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. Miller was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment Sunday, March 27, 2022, after an incident at a bar in Hilo. Miller known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. A judge has ordered him to stay away from the couple. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 17:51:16-04

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge has granted a couple's request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, an actor known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films.

The couple's petition for a temporary restraining order this week alleges that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island.

The couple also alleged that Miller stole some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet, the Associated Press reported.

Before the couple filed the petition, police arrested Miller at a bar for allegedly yelling obscenities, grabbing a mic from a singing woman, and lunging at a man playing darts.

Neither Miller nor the actor's representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

Miller is ordered to appear in court on April 13, the news outlet reported.

