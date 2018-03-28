Actor Corey Feldman claims he was attacked while driving on Los Angeles street

(KGTV) - Actor Corey Feldman said he was taken to the hospital after being attacked as he sat in his car at a red light in the Los Angeles area.



The 46-year-old Feldman tweeted early Wednesday morning about an attack that apparently hours earlier. The actor said: “IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

The actor then added: “@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?”

According to TMZ, Feldman told Los Angeles police that he believed he was being followed before the attack occurred.



TMZ reported: "At some point, Corey's bodyguard, who was a passenger in his car, shined a flashlight toward the other car. At the next light, one of the guys in the car that was following Corey got out and confronted the bodyguard. Another guy went to the driver's side and Corey says the guy stabbed him with some sort of syringe or other sharp object and then the car took off. Cops now say there is some sort of mark on Corey's abdomen."



Cops believe it was a road rage incident and the call went out as an assault with a deadly weapon.”