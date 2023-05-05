Watch Now
50 Cent 'Final Lap' world tour includes Chula Vista show

Rapper 50 Cent is seen performing during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 1, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Posted at 7:52 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 10:59:42-04

(KGTV) -- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, considered to be one of hip-hop’s most popular and influential artists, will embark on a world tour this year that includes a stop in San Diego County.

The North American portion of the rapper/actor/entrepreneur’s “The Final Lap” tour kicks off July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour will then then head to Europe starting Sept. 28.

50 Cent’s tour includes a scheduled show at Chula Vista’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 31.

The tour coincides with the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s record-breaking debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” – an album that has sold 9 million copies to date, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Live Nation, which is producing the tour, said in a press release: “The Final Lap Tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates with more special guests to be announced.”

Click here for information on tour dates and how to purchase tickets..

