2021 Oscar nominations: 'Mank' leads way, two women nominated for best director for first time

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday revealed nominations for the 2021 Oscars — a list shaped and squeezed by COVID-19 as the pandemic shuttered theaters and delayed major releases.

Netflix's "Mank" — the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's quest to finish writing "Citizen Kane" — led the way with 10 nominations. Among its accolades are nominations for Best Motion Picture, Best Leading Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried) and Best Director (David Fincher).

The 2021 nominations also made history in the Best Director category, as two women were nominated for the award for the first time in the show's history. Chloé Zhao was nominated for her work on "Nomadland," and Emerald Fennell was nominated for directing "Promising Young Woman." The Associated Press reports that only five women have ever been nominated for the award in its entire history.

Following a summer of nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality, several films featuring Black voices and stories are poised for big nights. “One Night in Miami,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” all received several nominations.

Performance by an actor in a leading role



Riz Ahmed in "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Anthony Hopkins in "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Gary Oldman in "Mank" (Netflix)

Steven Yeun in "Minari" (A24)

Performance by an actor in a supporting role



Sacha Baron Cohen in "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya in "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Leslie Odom, Jr. in "One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci in "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Lakeith Stanfield in "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Performance by an actress in a leading role



Viola Davis in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Andra Day in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu)

Vanessa Kirby in "Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)

Frances McDormand in "Nomadland" (Searchlight)

Carey Mulligan in "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Performance by an actress in a supporting role



Maria Bakalova in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" (Amazon Studios)

Glenn Close in "Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

Olivia Colman in "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried in "Mank" (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn in "Minari" (A24)

Best animated feature film of the year



"Onward" (Walt Disney) Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

"Over the Moon" (Netflix) Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (Netflix) Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

"Soul" (Walt Disney) Pete Docter and Dana Murray

"Wolfwalkers" (Apple/GKIDS) Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Best motion picture of the year



"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics) A Trademark Films/F Comme Film/Ciné-@ Production David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) A Macros Media/Proximity Media Production Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

"Mank" (Netflix) A Netflix International Pictures Production Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

"Minari" (A24) A Plan B Production Christina Oh, Producer

"Nomadland" (Searchlight) A Highwayman/Hear/Say Productions/Cor Cordium Production Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) A LuckyChap Entertainment/FilmNation Entertainment Production Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios) A Caviar/Flat 7 Production Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) A Netflix in association with Cross Creek Pictures/Marc Platt/DreamWorks Pictures in association with ShivHans Pictures Production

Achievement in cinematography



"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) Sean Bobbitt

"Mank" (Netflix) Erik Messerschmidt

"News of the World" (Universal) Dariusz Wolski

"Nomadland" (Searchlight) Joshua James Richards "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) Phedon Papamichael

Achievement in costume design



"Emma" (Focus Features) Alexandra Byrne

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) Ann Roth

"Mank" (Netflix) Trish Summerville

"Mulan" (Walt Disney) Bina Daigeler

"Pinocchio" (Roadside Attractions) Massimo Cantini Parrin

Achievement in directing



"Another Round" (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Thomas Vinterberg

"Mank" (Netflix) David Fincher

"Minari" (A24) Lee Isaac Chung

"Nomadland" (Searchlight) Chloé Zhao

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) Emerald Fennell

Best documentary feature



"Collective" (Magnolia Pictures/Participant) An Alexander Nanau Production/Samsa Film/HBO Europe Production Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

"Crip Camp" (Netflix) A Higher Ground and Rusted Spoke in association with Little Punk, JustFilms, Ford Foundation Production Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

"The Mole Agent" (Gravitas Ventures) A Micromundo Producciones/Motto Pictures/Sutor Kolonko/Volya Films/Malvalanda Production Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

"My Octopus Teacher" (Netflix) A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Off the Fence and The Sea Change Project Production Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

"Time" (Amazon Studios) A Concordia Studio in association with The New York Times, Outer Piece and Hedgehog Films Production Garrett Bradley, Lauren Dom

Best documentary short subject



"Colette" A Respawn Entertainment/Oculus Studios/Time Travel Unlimited Production Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

"A Concerto Is a Conversation" (New York Times Op-Docs) A Breakwater Studios Production Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

"Do Not Split" A Field of Vision Production Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

"Hunger Ward" (MTV Documentary Films) A Spin Film/Vulcan Production Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

"A Love Song for Latasha" (Netflix) A Black Dreams LLC Production Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Achievement in film editing



"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics) Yorgos Lamprinos

"Nomadland" (Searchlight) Chloé Zhao

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) Frédéric Thoraval

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios) Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) Alan Baumgarten

Best international feature film of the year



"Another Round" A Zentropa Entertainments Production Denmark

"Better Days" A Goodfellas Pictures Limited Production Hong Kong

"Collective" An Alexander Nanau Production/Samsa Film/HBO Europe Production Romania

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" A Tanit Films Production

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" A Deblokada Production Tunisia Bosnia and Herzegovina

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling



"Emma" (Focus Features) Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix) Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

"Mank" (Netflix) Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

"Pinocchio" (Roadside Attractions) Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)



"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) Terence Blanchard

"Mank" (Netflix) Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

"Minari" (A24) Emile Mosseri

"News of the World" (Universal) James Newton Howard "Soul" (Walt Disney) Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Achievement in production design



"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics) Production Design: Set Decoration: Peter Francis Cathy Featherstone

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) Production Design: Set Decoration: Mark Ricker Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton

"Mank" (Netflix) Production Design: Set Decoration: Donald Graham Burt Jan Pascale

"News of the World" (Universal) Production Design: Set Decoration: David Crank Elizabeth Keenan

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.) Production Design: Set Decoration: Nathan Crowley Kathy Lucas

Best animated short film



"Burrow" (Walt Disney) A Pixar Animation Studios Production Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

"Genius Loci" A Kazak Production Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

"If Anything Happens I Love You" (Netflix) A Gilbert Films and Oh Good Production Will McCormack and Michael Govier

"Opera" A Beasts And Natives Alike Production Erick Oh

"Yes-People" A CAOZ and Hólamói Production Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Best live-action short film

