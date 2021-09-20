These Easy Apple Dumplings Are Made With Crescent Rolls

As we shift from summer to fall, we’re getting ready to enjoy all the warm and cozy flavors of the season. And while pumpkin-flavored foods seem to steal the spotlight in the fall, there’s another iconic seasonal flavor waiting in the wings: apples!

What better way to spend an autumn day than by heading to the local orchard for some apple picking? The picking is fun and then making delicious treats with the fruits of your labor is the perfect way to put a sweet finish on the day.

We found a recipe for apple crescent dumplings from Pillsbury that looks delicious and easy to whip up.

Pillsbury

This recipe for apple crescent dumplings takes just 20 minutes to put together and then less than an hour to bake. So, while you’re making dinner, just tuck these fruity beauties in the oven and you’ll have the amazing aromas of cinnamon, brown sugar and apples filling your kitchen in no time.

You only need six ingredients to make these sweet pastries and they are items you probably already have handy. They include:

apples

refrigerated Pillsbury crescent rolls

butter

brown sugar

cinnamon

Sprite

If you know how to roll a crescent roll, then you’ll have no problem putting these apple dumplings together. Start out by separating the dough triangles once you get them out of the can. One slice of apple goes into the center of each dough triangle and then you roll it up.

From there, you’ll follow the recipe directions to make the buttery, cinnamon-sugar glaze to coat the dumplings. It takes just a few minutes and then you pour it right over the filled pastry.

If you’re wondering where the Sprite comes in, it gets poured into the middle of the pan to make a little more syrup for the dumplings to bake in.

After 33 to 36 minutes in the oven, the apple crescent dumplings are ready to come out and rest. Pillsbury recommends waiting at least 15 minutes before serving to allow everything to set and cool.

That 15-minute waiting period will probably be the hardest part of making this easy fall dessert!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.