E-Bike battery explodes, injuring resident in Barrio Logan apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A resident of a Barrio Logan apartment was burned and hospitalized after a fire apparently caused when an e-bike battery ignited and exploded Sunday.

The fire started in the 2900 block of Boston Avenue at 6:09 a.m. Sunday when a couple was charging their electric bike in the living room, according to Deputy Chief of Operations Dan Eddy of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The man tried to put out a fire from the battery by pouring water on it when it exploded, Eddy said. He received burns to his arms and legs and was rushed to the UCSD Burn Center.

The first-floor apartment was destroyed and the apartment above it was damaged by smoke.

The woman escaped the apartment and neighbors provided blankets to cover her.

SDFRD Battalion Chief Chris Babler went to a store to buy her some clothes and shoes and the Red Cross was asked to help the victims.

There were no other reported injuries to firefighters or nearby residents.

Investigators from Hazmat and the Metro Arson Task Force removed other batteries that were in the residence for safe disposal.

Eddy said authorities have seen an increase in fires caused by e-bike batteries and chargers. He said more people are buying e-bikes, but he warned that inexpensive chargers and batteries can cause fires and injuries and are generally unsafe. He also cautioned people not to pour water on charger or battery fires, which can lead to an explosion as it did in this case.

