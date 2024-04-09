WATCH: Tallahassee Police Department releases body-worn camera videos following Calvin Riley's DUI trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has released the body-worn camera video that shows the investigation and arrest of Calvin Riley.

Riley was found guilty of DUIMonday. Watch the moment the verdict was read in the Instagram Reel below:

Watch the initial traffic stop in the video above. Additional videos may be found below the news release TPD e-mailed to ABC 27 Tuesday afternoon. Viewer discretion is advised. Videos have not been edited for language. Videos include profanity.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, April 8, following a two-day trial, Calvin Riley Sr. was found guilty by a jury of his peers for driving under the influence.

TPD respects the judicial process and commends the State Attorney's Office for their efforts in presenting the case. The outcome of this trial highlights the importance of allowing the legal system to examine all aspects of a case. This is how we ensure justice is served. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within our agency.

INITIAL TRAFFIC STOP VIDEO:

Calvin Riley's initial traffic stop body camera video

SUPERVISOR ARRIVES VIDEO:

TPD supervisor arrives at scene of Calvin Riley traffic stop

RILEY IS TRANSPORTED TO JAIL VIDEO:

Body camera video shows Calvin Riley being transported to jail

SECOND OFFICER ARRIVES VIDEO: