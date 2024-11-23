Downtown disco transforms into 'XMAS Bar' for holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Christmas season is about to kick off, and one bar downtown has gone above and beyond to get customers in the holiday spirit.

After some finishing touches, ‘XMAS Bar’ on G Street and Fourth Avenue downtown is officially open for the season.

When it's not the holidays, the bar is called "Good Night John Boy." It’s a 70s disco bar with small vintage details that make a big difference — creating a venue where everyone is welcome.

“The disco is definitely something that brings generations together…it encompasses everyone,” said owner and creator Beth McLeod.

McLeod says combining disco and Christmas is a winning recipe, as she showed 10News their menu featuring 17 Christmas cocktails.

“Mistletoe Kiss is probably our best-seller,” she said.

And from photo ops to fireplaces, two floors are decked out in decor.

“Our own staff did this with their own hands and hearts,” said manager PJ Mastracchio.

The main attraction, however, is the multi-colored dancefloor.

“It lights up. There’s nothing like it in town,” said Mastracchio.

Good Night John Boy opened earlier this year and is already bringing crowds of all ages to downtown.

“People from 21 to 100 years old here. That's our customer base,” he said.

And now, transformed into 'XMAS Bar,' they’re bringing holiday cheer to the neighborhood.

“If you come downtown, you're gonna have a great time, and I know you're gonna leave with a smile on your face,” added McLeod.

