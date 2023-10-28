Día de Muertos festivities kick off in Old Town San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Día de Muertos festivities officially kick off in Old Town this weekend. But preparations have been underway all week. The area is already filled with vibrant tributes to loved ones lost.

“An altar is something that is set up by folks as not just a way to honor their loved ones, it’s actually an invitation for those loved ones to come back,” explained Alex Ward, Executive Director, Old Town San Diego Chamber of Commerce.

On altars carefully constructed throughout Old Town, you’ll find faded family photos and meaningful mementos.

“Death is a part of life and it’s sad, but remembering him and that he made an impact on our lives…that helps us mourn and move forward,” said Monique Oviedo, reflecting on her uncle’s life.

Oviedo and her family have sold leather goods in Old Town for 15 years. This year, they placed a photo of their uncle Guillermo on an altar next to the shop.

“We still like to keep his memory alive and think of him during this time especially,” said Oviedo.

Over the next several days, Día de Muertos will bring over 10,000 people to Old Town. The event will offer all kinds of family fun: “Kids activities, live art, a free showing of Coco on Saturday night,” said Ward.

More than 40 altars will be on display — including one this year for Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie.

You can learn more about Día de Muertos and events planned here.