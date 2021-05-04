2 GOP California governor candidates try to impress voters

Watch
This video still image provided by John Cox for Governor 2021 INC. shows a newly released campaign video of Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox. Cox and Caitlyn Jenner, two Republicans running to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom, sought to make a fresh impression with voters Tuesday, May 4, 2021, with the release of new campaign ads, marking a new phase in the pending recall. (John Cox for Governor 2021 INC. via AP)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two Republicans running for California governor have pitched themselves as “the beast" and a “compassionate disruptor" in new campaign ads.

Businessman John Cox lost to Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018 and launched a campaign bus tour on Tuesday alongside a live Kodiak bear. He's painting himself as the beast to Newsom's “beauty," saying he can bring bold change to Sacramento.

Former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner calls herself a “compassionate disruptor" in her own video. Its release marked her first time speaking about her candidacy since she entered the race.

The videos mark a new phase in the recall election against Newsom that's expected later this year.

