Cyclist in bike lane killed in vehicle collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man riding his bicycle died Friday evening after a vehicle struck the cyclist in Black Mountain Ranch, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Authorities said the incident, which occurred around 7 p.m., involved a 50-year-old woman driving a 2015 Volkswagen westbound on Camino Del Sur.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver crossed the intersection with Casey Glen, entered into the bike lane and collided with a man who was riding his bike.

Authorities said the man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.