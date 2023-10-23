Cruising for hope in the fight against fentanyl

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Classic cars filled the National City Sunday in hopes of gaining the community’s attention about fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is killing our people," said Eddie Lepule.

National City car enthusiasts were raising money and cruising for hope with Victory Outreach Church.

The county reports more than 800 people were killed by fentanyl in 20-22.

Behind those numbers are people.

“I lost a lot of my friends behind fentanyl,” said Lepule.

For Eddie, the issue hits close to home.

He was once addicted to heroin but now advocates for people to get help.

“I carry flyers and I give it to them, and I tell them I’ve been there I’ve been there," said Aracely Cisneros.

Aracely Cisneros is one of the lucky ones who was able to get help.

She was once struggling with addiction too, but graduated from victory outreach church’s recovery program.

“I used to be a crystal meth addict yes you would ever see it right? But god changed my life I came to victory outreach and he changed my life," she said.

She is now a mother and also advocates for the program.

She says the church’s programs are free and self-funded.

“We have women’s homes [and] men's homes for drug addiction for people who are lost who cannot find themselves depressed suicidal and so we need the money to be able to have these homes open," she said.

The programs are something National City Mayor Ron Morrison supports because he says local first responders are constantly responding to overdoses.

"We’re spending a ton of money on Narcan [and] everything else because we’re having to administer it to so many people that are OD’ing on this stuff," he said.

Victory Outreach said prevention and awareness are vital in the fight against fentanyl. You can find more information here.

