Cruiser bikes are just $75 at Walmart right now (regularly $168)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Just in time for spring, Walmart has marked down the price on a super cute beach cruiser to under $100. The casual bike is perfect for leisurely rides, whether that’s pedaling to the beach, lake, park or just circling the neighborhood block or going for an ice cream run.

The Women’s Kent 26-inch Seachange Cruiser and the Men’s Kent 26-inch Seachange Cruiser are both on clearance online for $98, which is a mark down from $168, and it includes free shipping. However, a Hip2Save contributor found the bikes for just $75 each in store, with the caveat that pricing and availability can vary by store.

The women’s cruiser bike comes in a soft blue and the men’s bike is silver.

Here’s the women’s cruiser:

Here’s a look at the men’s cruiser bike:

With wider tires and slower speeds, cruiser bikes that were popular in the 1950s evoke summertime fun. For extra charm, add a basket to the front or pop on a bell.

These marked-down Kent Seachange Bikes from Walmart blend the classic, vintage look of a cruiser bike with a modern design for a smooth ride. The bike comes with an adjustable seat and is recommended for those age 15 and up. The cruiser bike has a steel frame, coaster brakes, a kickstand, plastic pedals and a single speed for easy, breezy riding. If you order the bike online, you’ll need to assemble it after delivery.

“The bike is well-built, sturdy, with a cushy seat and good-sized tires. It rides smoothly and it looks fantastic!” one of the five-star reviews says. Another says: “Nice single speed cruiser. Was looking for a low maintenance bike and this is it, being a single speed with old school rear foot brakes.”

One thing that’s good to know if you’re new to cruiser riding: Cruiser bikes are single speed and don’t have gear changes, so it’s best to keep them on flat trails and bike paths. Happy trails!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.