This Cranberry Jalapeno Dip Recipe Will Spice Up Your Holiday

The holidays are a time for unexpected pairings. You would never guess that the Muppets would elevate Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” into pure poetry or that the combination of egg yolks and hot milk would create an iconic drink. You will be equally shocked when you discover how jalapeno will complement cranberries and cream cheese in this recipe.

That’s right: While cranberries and cream cheese are often paired together on the holiday table, they have been secretly crying out for a hint of heat this whole time. Shared by The Kitchn, this Cranberry Jalapeno Dip is worthy enough to leave out for Santa Claus instead of cookies.

To make the Cranberry Jalapeno Dip, you blend together cream cheese, jalapenos, cilantro and scallions. Then, you add in fresh cranberries (you can use frozen cranberries if you let them thaw first) and granulated sugar. The Kitchn suggests serving the dip with Stacy’s Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips, but you can also serve them with crackers or crudites of your choice. You can also sprinkle the top with crunchy nuts or dried cranberries, or garnish with fresh mint or oregano for a beautiful presentation.

Find the full recipe from Kitchn here.

Another option is to bake your dip. Land O Lakes offers a recipe for Baked Cranberry Jalapeño Dip that comes together the same as above, except it includes shredded sharp cheddar cheese.

And instead of serving it right away, you put the dip in a baking dish and let it cook for 30-35 minutes. The result is a decadent baked cheese dish with a spicy kick. Spread it on a warm baguette or serve it with crunchy bagel chips. Find the recipe here.

But, if you are short on time and need a seasonal snack fast, you can always reach for Stonemill Kitchen’s Cranberry Jalapeno Dip. You can find it at Costco or other grocery stores. Check their product locator here to see if there is a store near you that sells their Cranberry Jalapeno Dip.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.