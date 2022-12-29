Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise

Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs.

Cottage cheese is a healthy snack on its own with a little cinnamon or fruit mixed in. But, cooking with cottage cheese ups the taste and texture level of your dish, adding a creaminess and tang you’ll love — especially in a savory dish.

Cottage cheese scrambled eggs check off all the boxes for a sensational yet low-calorie dish. The cheese imparts creamy flavor without overpowering the eggs and adds a boost of protein to the meal. According to Skinnytaste, cottage cheese scrambled eggs can have up to 17 grams of protein per serving.

Skeptical about adding cottage cheese to your scrambled eggs? You’re not alone, but you’ll want to give it a try. Cooking Light writer Jaime Milan didn’t even like eggs before adding cottage cheese to them.

Milan shared that the only way she could eat eggs was by loading them up with cheese. However, she didn’t like all the fat and calories of shredded cheddar cheese. After finding a different recipe that used cottage cheese as a healthy swap, she decided to try it with eggs. She described the resulting combination as light and pillowy, converting her into an “egg person.”

Skinnytaste has a cottage cheese scrambled eggs recipe with only five ingredients: eggs, 2% milkfat cottage cheese, salt, pepper and olive oil spray. It’s just a matter of combining the ingredients and cooking up the eggs and flavorings in a non-stick pan.

With so few ingredients and a total cooking time of 6 minutes, these scrambled eggs might be on your breakfast, lunch or dinner menu rotation well into the new year!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.