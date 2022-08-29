This Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli Soup Recipe For Slow Cooker Is Perfect For Back To School Season

Back-to-school season is filled with so much excitement. But our calendars also suddenly spiral into a never-ending list of soccer practices, study sessions, play rehearsals and more. Finding time to get a decent and delicious meal on the table can feel impossible.

The slow cooker is a busy family’s best friend when it comes to meal prep during this busy time. And, with cooler weather on the way, we love the idea of a yummy bowl of soup. Passionate Penny Pincher’s copycat recipe for Olive Garden’s Pasta Fagioli Soup might be the perfect solution to an easy meal with minimal preparation that’s ready to eat when you get home.

Adobe

Why go out for dinner (and pay all that money) when you can enjoy a taste of your favorite restaurant at home? That’s what we love about this recipe.

Pasta Fagioli is an Italian variety of soup that translates in English to “pasta and beans.” It has a lot in common with minestrone soup, not only in national origin but also in that it is a hearty dish with a beef and tomato base. However, the primary difference between the two soups is how pasta and beans are the stars of the show in Pasta Fagioli.

This soup is one of the most popular choices on Olive Garden’s menu. Now, Passionate Penny Pincher’s recipe makes it so simple to simmer this soup at home. You might never do takeout again!

Adobe

The basic ingredients you’ll need for this Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli Soup are ground beef; onion, celery and carrots; cans of diced tomatoes, red kidney beans and white kidney beans; and spices you likely already have on hand. You’ll also need a jar of spaghetti sauce and your choice of pasta.

You can get the exact amounts and step-by-step instructions from the Passionate Penny Pincher’s Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli Soup recipe.

Note: This soup makes a large quantity, so you’ll want to be sure to use a large slow cooker to accommodate all the ingredients. And, be ready for delicious leftovers for lunch or dinner over the next few days!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.