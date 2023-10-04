Willow Elementary students receive free books, 10News anchor Jared Aarons leads reading session

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Each month, ABC 10News is traveling to a different school in San Diego County to share the power of reading with students.

Expanding upon the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, the Story Time initiative will bring free books to classrooms around the county.

In August, 10News anchor Jared Aarons read "Goodnight, Butterfly" to a first grade class at Willow Elementary School in San Ysidro. He said the look on the children's faces when they got their own copies was priceless.

