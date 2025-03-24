ABC 10News Storytime: Valley Center Elementary

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News morning anchor Jared Aarons captivated 150-plus third graders enthralled at Valley Center Elementary as he read “The air was scented with chocolate…” from the classic "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl.

This week all these kids got to take home four free books, and they dove right into every page!

“I think the only way to combat the literacy issue is to put books in kids’ hands. It’s just to easy for them to get on some sort of a device and play some sort of a game (sic) rather than picking up a book, opening it up and starting to read sentences.” shared Ron McCowan VCUPSD Superintendent. “So, the more we can do this, the more likely we are going to drive up that literacy rate.”

The students eagerly shared all the things they love about reading, with plenty of excitement and enthusiasm.

“I love when I pick the books!”

“Never judge a book by its cover, you judge a book by what’s inside…”

Each month throughout the school year, ABC 10News will bring free books to students around San Diego County with the “Storytime” program. Previously the program was funded for a single classroom but through the next months, an entire grade level will be given these mini-book fairs. For more information about Storytime or to support the program, please visit this link https://www.10news.com/community/storytime.

In partnership with the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union, with the support of the San Diego County Office of Education, students in Title 1 schools across the county are receiving new books of their very own.

Join us each month as we travel to a different school with the ABC 10News team to deliver the magic of reading.