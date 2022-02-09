Spring Valley illustrator's latest children's book hits bestseller list

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At Warwick's bookstore in La Jolla you'll find a new selection on the shelves. A children's book titled, "Who Are Your People."

The book, which was released in early January of 2022, was written by Bakari Sellers and illustrated by Spring Valley artist Reginald Brown.

"The book is about dreaming big, knowing where you came from, what your legacies are and knowing where your future is," Brown said.

The book is a journey through pivotal moments in African American history.

It's a book Brown said he wished was around when he was growing up. But now he makes it his mission to work on projects that help further diversity and inclusion in the world of publishing.

"Black stories matter. It just means representation matters and that kids who look like me and come from my community can have their stories told to a wider audience," Brown said.

He said he's been drawing since he could hold a pencil, and was discovered several years ago via Instagram after being laid off from his job in the biotech industry.

Now, he's a full-time illustrator and artist, cherishing seeing his passion realize its potential.

"It's just one of the best feelings I've ever had, just seeing my work out there and kids interacting with it," Brown said.

You can get a copy of "Who Are Your People" at local bookstores, or online via Amazon.

