South Bay native blazing the trail on media platform designed for women of color

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- South Bay native Brandee Joyner said she always knew she wanted to be in front of the camera.

"I crack myself up believe you me," said Joyner.

In her adulthood, Joyner figured out how to make a career out of her big bubbly personality and capitalize on everything that makes her unique.

"I don't look like anyone else, I don't act like anyone else I'm black curvy tattooed and gay and it is what it is," said Joyner.

However, she says all those things didn't go over well with most people in the entertainment industry. Joyner said that's what inspired her to start her own YouTube channel.

"If they don't want you at the table, you create your own damn table, make your own seat and that's what I have done."

Soon after, it wasn't long before networks started calling.

"The owner of OVA was like you are what we need, people need to see you on TV, and a year later and now I'm on OVA network," said Joyner.

OVA TV is part of a media platform designed specifically for women of color.

"The Brandee J Show" is now a featured program, with celebrity guests like rapper Rick Ross and Dionne Warwick, and gaining more viewers every week.

"The Brandee J Show is for the everyday woman looking for inspiration, motivation who wants to see someone who looks like them, and who's been what they've been through," said Joyner.

Although COVID-19 slowed down production, Joyner said she's gearing up to start taping more episodes. Joyner hopes her work serves as a reminder to others.

"There's so many things you can do just gotta believe in yourself."