San Diego Tourism Authority offering boost to local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When the pandemic hit San Diego's tourism industry was dealt a major blow.

At one point unemployment was estimated at 50 percent, which equates to roughly 100,000 people out of work.

That's why The San Diego Tourism Authority is launching its first-ever Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Tourism Accelerator.

It'll provide resources to businesses owned by women, people of color, LGBTQ, and veterans.

"Restaurants, attractions, activities, service providers, a wide range of members who would fit that mold," said Brian Hilemon with the Tourism Authority.

Hilemon says a total of ten businesses will be selected and receive a wide range of services valued at $10,000, for free.

"We really want to focus on the neighborhoods, smaller businesses and really provide assistance to those folks in our community," said Hilemon.

The application process is open until November 5 and everything can be done online at the Tourism Authority's website.

Hilemon says there have already been several applications submitted on the first day and there's already talk of expanding the program next year.

"It's incredibly important to make sure the businesses we are promoting and putting in front of potential visitors to San Diego are representative of the community we live in and so this program is a direct opportunity to do that."

You can click on the link below for more information to apply:

San Diego Tourism Authority Accelerator Program

