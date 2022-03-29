San Diego start-up competition gives financial boost to female entrepreneurs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several local female entrepreneurs were selected to receive thousands of dollars in grants as part of the "Jacobs Center Union Bank Start-Up Pitch Competition".

This year's 1st and 3rd place winners spoke with ABC 10 News about the boost to their businesses.

Soely Sanchez owns a business called "Braid Street" and won 3rd place which earned her $2,500. Jaclyn Sarnese is this year's first place winner and won $10,000 for her business "Elevated Classrooms".

Both women are part of the Jacobs Center's "Connect All" program, which is a business accelerator dedicated to helping low to moderate income entrepreneurs get the resources and education they need to grow their ideas into successful realities.

The winners say the contest not only gives them money they need to expand their businesses, it also provides a boost of confidence.

"Connect All" is currently accepting applications for it's next cohort of entrepreneurs.