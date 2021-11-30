San Diego program helps aspiring entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting a business is a major undertaking, but one program in Southeast San Diego is trying to help.

The Jacobs Center's "Connect All" accelerator program is helping low to moderate income, aspiring entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground.

“It’s the folks that are in the community that are really trying to build their businesses we run them through a 4-month program where they get everything from mentorships to physical workspace,” said Alex Waters, director of economic development and innovation.

Waters said the co-working space is back after pausing during the pandemic. ‘Connect All’ members get access to lessons to learn about how to get their businesses off the ground, no matter what it is.

“We believe the fundamentals of business are pretty universal across the board for all kinds of businesses and that's what we focus on setting that foundation for long term.”

To be a part of the ‘Connect All’ program; people must be low to moderate income, have a business plan already in the beginning stages, and have to be a resident of San Diego.

“The aim and the hope long term is to really create a vibrant opportunity for folks who are there.”

Waters said they're really trying to reach out to the most vulnerable and underserved communities and entrepreneurs who know what they want but need a little help getting there.

“How can we get resources into the hands of people who can really use them and make a positive impact.”

The program will soon be accepting applications for its next class of entrepreneurs. To learn more information click here.