San Diego doctor discusses the hidden bias of people

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Dr. Steven Jones is one of the nation's leading experts on diversity, inclusion, and equity.

Part of what he teaches people is about implicit or unconscious bias. Dr. Jones says basically if you have a brain you have a bias.

"Implicit bias or the bias that happens beyond our control and beyond our intentions," said Dr. Jones. "For example, to the brain, similarity equals safety and to the brain, difference equals potential threat and that difference can make a world of difference."

Jones said after the death of George Floyd, the country saw an awakening of sorts.

"I think there's a shift to action. We have to look at not just being passive in this work of creating inclusion, equity and anti-racism," says Jones.

As for what people can do to address their biases, unconscious or conscious, Dr. Jones says it starts with self-reflection and the desire to practice curiosity.

"Three powerful words: help me understand. What you mean by that. Help me understand why you view that as a solution," Jones said.