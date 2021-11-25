San Diego coffee shop aims to help build generational wealth in black community

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A black-owned coffee shop in San Diego is looking to help build generational wealth by creating a cooperative space for the black community and other marginalized groups.

Mother and Daughter Khea Pollard and Cynthia Ajani are co-founders and co-owners of Cafe X: By Any Beans Necessary.

The women also provide internships for young people through a partnership with Access Inc, a local nonprofit, to help them cultivate a wide range of skills.

The idea for the cafe came from a community action project back in 2016 to address issues in urban and marginalized communities.

"For me, it was about the black community, as a black woman about creating a space for generational wealth building for our community," said Pollard.

Since its creation the cafe has grown and is now at its new location in downtown San Diego and true to Pollard's goal, Cafe X is actually a cooperative.

While you can get coffee and food, the real idea is for people to use the space to meet and collaborate, developing themselves and others.

And in case it was not obvious, that name is indeed inspired by Malcolm X, a minister, human rights activist, and vocal advocate for Black empowerment.

"I am a fan of Malcolm X and the idea is really about that agency and that self-determination for people to live and create and to dream," said Pollard.