San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition offering scholarships

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)---The San Diego Black LGBTQ coalition is a group started about six years ago to provide a central hub of resources for the community.

"It has grown every year since, it was a community organization then and now we're a 501C3 non-profit,' said Terrill Harris is the coalition's treasurer.

He says although their mission is broad, it allows them to tailor their services to the people they serve.

For the first time this year they've secured funding for scholarships, and are $1,000 dollars to each recipient.

"You have to identify as black, you have to be LGBTQ, you have to be a resident of San Diego County," said Harris.

Applications are being accepted until July 31.

It's a major milestone for the group to be able to offer this kind of support and they're hoping it helps local students achieve their goals.

Click San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition to apply for a scholarship.